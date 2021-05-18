Human Rights Commission condemns Rozina’s ‘inhuman’ confinement
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 07:36 PM BdST
The National Human Rights Commission has condemned the “harassment” of Prothom Alo Senior Correspondent Rozina Islam by confining her to a government office for over five hours.
The commission also asked Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah for an explanation of the incident in a statement on Tuesday.
Rozina fell ill but the officials kept her confined “inhumanely” without making arrangements for her treatment, the commission said.
“The National Human Rights Commission strongly condemns the incident.”
Its Chairman Nasima Begum termed the incident a “repulsive act”.
Earlier, the Committee to Protect Journalists or CPJ called for Rozina’s release and withdrawal of a case against her under the Official Secrets Act.
She is accused of spiriting away important documents and taking photos of the papers.
On Monday night, journalists protested outside Shahbagh Police Station after she was turned over by the Secretariat officials.
Rozina denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted for her reports on irregularities in the health ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a the police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.
The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday.
