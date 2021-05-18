Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 10:28 PM BdST
Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed, who started a case against journalist Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act, has been transferred to a different desk at the Secretariat.
Another five deputy secretaries were moved in an order dated Monday and published Tuesday.
Rozina was confined to a room of the Health Services Division for over five hours.
Shibbir initiated the case after she was turned over to Shahbagh police on charges of “stealing” important government documents.
While journalists’ associations in Bangladesh and overseas strongly condemned the incident, Health Minister Zahid Maleque defended the ministry’s staff.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.
The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- UN Rohingya appeal receives $340 million in funding
- Human Rights Commission condemns Rozina’s ‘inhuman’ confinement
- Lightning strikes kill seven during rainstorm in Netrokona
- 'Shameful and abominable': Bangladesh politicians condemn the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ official secrets law
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Reporter Rozina Islam was not ‘abused’, claims health minister
- Bangladesh reports 1,272 new virus cases, death toll rises by 30 in a day
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam's family to file ‘harassment’ case
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Biden to send 20 million doses of US-authorised vaccines abroad for first time
- Lightning strikes kill seven during rainstorm in Netrokona
- Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by as COVID sweeps nation