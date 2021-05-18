Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 10:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 10:37 PM BdST
The government has asked Canada for two million doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on an emergency basis.
It lacks enough AstraZeneca shots to complete second doses of at least 1.5 million citizens who have received the first shot after India halted export to tackle its own crisis.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen raised the issue when Canadian High Commissioner Benoit Préfontaine met him on Tuesday.
The main point of discussion was on the possibility of receiving AstraZeneca vaccine from Canada to meet immediate second dose vaccine requirements in Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Referring to recent statement of Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand that the Canadian government might distribute excess stockpiles of AstraZeneca vaccine among developing countries, Momen urged Préfontaine to persuade his government to give Bangladesh at least 2 million doses.
He also said such supply of vaccine should be directly sent to Bangladesh, as has been done to some other countries like Pakistan, rather than through the COVAX programme of the World Health Organization.
The Canadian high commissioner assured Momen of following up with his government on Bangladesh’s request, according to the statement.
Momen thanked Canada for its continued and strong political and humanitarian support for the Myanmar Rohingya crisis.
He said Canada can help vaccinate the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh separately.
Bangladesh had earlier sought four million doses of the vaccine from the US.
