Did over 10m people leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid amid lockdown?
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2021 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2021 02:52 AM BdST
Mobile phone location data suggest that an astonishing number of people left Dhaka for Eid-ul-Fitr defying lockdown restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections.
Users of more than 10 million SIM cards moved out of the city for the celebrations, according to data posted by Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Facebook on Sunday.
“But it’s right that the data give us an idea of how many people moved,” he added.
The data are on people’s movement from May 4 to May 15. Muslims in Bangladesh celebrated the Eid on May 14.
The government had eased the lockdown restrictions during Eid but kept long-haul passenger transport services on hold mainly to stop the outbreak from spreading to rural areas.
The authorities had ordered the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays that ended on Sunday.
