Bangladesh logs 698 new virus cases, death count rises by 32 in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2021 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2021 03:27 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 698 new cases of coronavirus infections in a day, taking the tally to 780,857.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 32 in a 24-hour count to 12,181, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
Another 1,058 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 723,094.
As many as 10,347 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.75 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.6 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.56 percent.
Globally, over 163.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.37 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
