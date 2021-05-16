No Eid hugs: Employees slowly return to work after 3-day break
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2021 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 01:05 PM BdST
Banks, insurance companies, stock exchanges and other government and private offices have reopened after a three-day Eid break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Government offices, aside from those providing emergency services, were closed in an effort to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr was from May 13 to May 15, with two of those days falling on the weekend.
At the Secretariat, the heart of the administration, it still felt as if people were on holiday as work progressed slowly. Few employees and officials could be seen in the area, aside from those involved in providing emergency services.
Nobody exchanged traditional Eid hugs, which was a common sight after the reopening of offices in pre-pandemic days.
The current lockdown ends on May 16, but the government has extended the restrictions by another week to May 23. A notice is expected soon.
