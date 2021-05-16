Bank officer arrested for ‘attempting to rape ex-girlfriend’ in Chattogram

The arrestee, Shamsul Huda Ziku, 26, is an assistant officer at the bank’s Kahalu branch in Bogura. He hails from Chattogram’s Potia.

The police said he forced the woman to meet him at a hotel by threatening her to spread their old photos on social media.

They arrested him at New Meghna Hotel in the port city’s Kotwali bend on Sunday, said Kotwali Police Station OC Nezam Uddin.

Nezam said the woman met Ziku in 2018 and two later had a relationship.

Ziku had promised to marry her but did not show interest in the wedding after getting the job last year, she said in a case against the man.

When she realised that Ziku had been making a false promise all along, she broke up

with him and married another person in March.

Ziku then pressured her to meet him and threatened to release their old photos on the internet and send them to her in-laws if she did not oblige.

Finally, when she met him at the hotel to get the photos back, he tried to rape her, according to the charges brought in the case.

The hotel workers rescued her when she cried for help and then the police came.

She had earlier complained to the police about the threats.