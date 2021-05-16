Bank officer arrested for ‘attempting to rape ex-girlfriend’ in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2021 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST
Police have arrested a staff member of Islami Bank in Chattogram for allegedly trying to rape his former girlfriend.
The arrestee, Shamsul Huda Ziku, 26, is an assistant officer at the bank’s Kahalu branch in Bogura. He hails from Chattogram’s Potia.
The police said he forced the woman to meet him at a hotel by threatening her to spread their old photos on social media.
They arrested him at New Meghna Hotel in the port city’s Kotwali bend on Sunday, said Kotwali Police Station OC Nezam Uddin.
Nezam said the woman met Ziku in 2018 and two later had a relationship.
Ziku had promised to marry her but did not show interest in the wedding after getting the job last year, she said in a case against the man.
When she realised that Ziku had been making a false promise all along, she broke up
with him and married another person in March.
Ziku then pressured her to meet him and threatened to release their old photos on the internet and send them to her in-laws if she did not oblige.
Finally, when she met him at the hotel to get the photos back, he tried to rape her, according to the charges brought in the case.
The hotel workers rescued her when she cried for help and then the police came.
She had earlier complained to the police about the threats.
- Lockdown extended by another week
- Ferries bear risks of post-Eid rush
- No hugs: Employees slowly return to work after Eid break
- Lockdown extended to May 23, notice Sunday
- 261 virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- A different side of Dhaka: empty, silent
- Ex-MP Shajahan arrested with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged, lonely life for zoo animals
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Virus fears run deep as Eid holidaymakers crowd ferries to return to Dhaka
- No Eid hugs: Employees slowly return to work after 3-day break
- India hopes COVID-19 cases stabilising even as daily deaths stay near 4,000
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Death of sergeant: RAB arrests hit-and-run microbus driver, owner
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash
- Coronavirus crisis drags down Padma Bridge work. Again
- Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day
- Damon Weaver, child reporter who interviewed Obama, dies at 23
- Bangladesh logs 363 new virus cases, death toll rises by 25 in a day
- Bangladesh losing battle to save endangered vultures: breeding difficulty at zoo
- No Eid hugs: Employees slowly return to work after 3-day break