Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2021 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 03:38 PM BdST
The government has officially extended lockdown restrictions by another week to May 23.
Lockdown restrictions are extended from May 16 in light of the current state of the pandemic, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Sunday.
An exodus of people from cities to rural areas for Eid celebrations has stoked fears of a rapid spike in coronavirus cases.
The authorities had ordered the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays ending on Sunday.
The government had eased the lockdown restrictions during Eid but kept long-haul passenger transport services on hold mainly to stop the outbreak from spreading to rural areas.
The government imposed the lockdown on Apr 5 to tackle a second wave of infections during which confirmed cases rose past 7,000 with more than 100 deaths in daily counts.
But the fears of another rapid rise in infections linger as holidaymakers began returning to the cities on Monday.
ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of DGHS, said on Friday that the government should do whatever necessary to delay the “dangerous” influx of people.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque last week explained why it was dangerous for the people to travel from one district to another, warning that homebound people might carry a more infectious coronavirus variant to their family members.
- Lockdown extended by another week
- Ferries bear risks of post-Eid rush
- No hugs: Employees slowly return to work after Eid break
- Lockdown extended to May 23, notice Sunday
- 261 virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- A different side of Dhaka: empty, silent
- Ex-MP Shajahan arrested with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged, lonely life for zoo animals
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Virus fears run deep as Eid holidaymakers crowd ferries to return to Dhaka
- No Eid hugs: Employees slowly return to work after 3-day break
- India hopes COVID-19 cases stabilising even as daily deaths stay near 4,000
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Death of sergeant: RAB arrests hit-and-run microbus driver, owner
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash
- Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- Coronavirus crisis drags down Padma Bridge work. Again
- Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day
- Dhaka city empty, silent after a buzzing Eid day
- Damon Weaver, child reporter who interviewed Obama, dies at 23