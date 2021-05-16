Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged

Lockdown restrictions are extended from May 16 in light of the current state of the pandemic, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Sunday.

An exodus of people from cities to rural areas for Eid celebrations has stoked fears of a rapid spike in coronavirus cases.

The authorities had ordered the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays ending on Sunday.

The government had eased the lockdown restrictions during Eid but kept long-haul passenger transport services on hold mainly to stop the outbreak from spreading to rural areas.

The government imposed the lockdown on Apr 5 to tackle a second wave of infections during which confirmed cases rose past 7,000 with more than 100 deaths in daily counts.

But the fears of another rapid rise in infections linger as holidaymakers began returning to the cities on Monday.

ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of DGHS, said on Friday that the government should do whatever necessary to delay the “dangerous” influx of people.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque last week explained why it was dangerous for the people to travel from one district to another, warning that homebound people might carry a more infectious coronavirus variant to their family members.