Dhaka city empty, silent after a buzzing Eid day
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2021 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 03:46 PM BdST
Shefali Begum, a cleaner from the northern district of Gaibandha, says Dhaka is empty on the day after Eid-ul-Fitr, but that has had no effect on the amount of garbage on the streets, so her work has kept her busy on Saturday morning.
Kalim Ullah, a rickshaw puller, said he has earned just Tk 100 after pulling passengers from 6 am to 12 pm. Fatigued by the blazing heat of the sun, he was resting under the shade of a tree in Ramna Park.
“People aren’t leaving their homes on the Eid holidays. We are unfortunate. But what can I do? I’m just resting in the shade of this tree.”
The streets of Rampura, Bailey Road, Kakrail, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Paltan, Bijoynagar, Gulistan, Fakirerpul, Motijheel, Northsouth Road were all empty on Saturday morning.
All the shops and shopping malls in the capital are closed. Some grocery stores are open, but only a handful of customers come by. In Shantinagar and Malibagh, sellers were seen waiting idly for customers
Shamimur Rahman from Bailey Road came to Shantinagar Bazar to buy vegetables. He said that he, too, could not visit his hometown due to coronavirus, so he had to celebrate Eid at his home in Dhaka.
He said, “I have two kids. They are frustrated too. But what could we do? There is no way to go anywhere in this situation.”
“I left the house to buy some vegetables. Usually, traders sell vegetables from wheelbarrows near the house, but I had to come to the market today, and even that is empty.”
Rickshaw puller Nuru Mia was sleeping on his own three-wheeler. He lives in a slum in Rampura and has been out with his rickshaw since the morning.
“It’s extremely hot at home. I could not sleep at night. It’s so cosy under trees, it’s impossible not to drift off.”
“The people of Dhaka don’t usually leave their homes in the morning, but go outside in the afternoon. That’s what I’m waiting for,” Nuru Mia said.
“It looks like people will start returning to Dhaka in a day or two. We’ll be able to earn more then.”
Police, medical workers, journalists and emergency service works were still at work on the streets.
- Ex-MP Shajahan arrested with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged, lonely life for zoo animals
- 848 virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Don’t panic, follow restrictions: Hamid
- Millions pray for an end to pandemic
- Govt plans to extend lockdown further
- Babul’s father-in-law seeks custody of grandchildren
- Govt buying 10m doses
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged life without a mate. Tempers of Dhaka zoo animals fray
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- Bangladesh reports 848 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Don’t panic, follow pandemic restrictions, says Hamid
- Millions in Bangladesh pray on Eid for an end to pandemic
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- Bangladesh reports 848 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Lightning strike may have killed 18 wild elephants in India, officials say
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- India’s COVID crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying
- After posts trolling rock star James, singer Noble says his Facebook account is ‘hacked’
- Israel steps up attacks, firing artillery from Gaza’s border
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence