Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 261 virus cases, the lowest daily tally since the middle of April 2020, taking the total to 779,796.

The death toll rose by 22 in a 24-hour count to 12,124, according to the latest government data.

Another 964 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 721,435.

Only 3,758 samples, among the lowest collections since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.95 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.52 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.55 percent.

Globally, over 161.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.35 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.