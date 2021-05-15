Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2021 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 04:28 PM BdST
The daily count of coronavirus cases fell to the lowest in a year, largely due to a smaller collection of samples during the Eid vacation.
Bangladesh on Saturday registered 261 virus cases, the lowest daily tally since the middle of April 2020, taking the total to 779,796.
The death toll rose by 22 in a 24-hour count to 12,124, according to the latest government data.
Another 964 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 721,435.
Only 3,758 samples, among the lowest collections since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020, were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.95 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.52 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.55 percent.
Globally, over 161.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.35 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- A different side of Dhaka: empty, silent
- Ex-MP Shajahan arrested with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged, lonely life for zoo animals
- 848 virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Don’t panic, follow restrictions: Hamid
- Millions pray for an end to pandemic
- Govt plans to extend lockdown further
- Babul’s father-in-law seeks custody of grandchildren
- Dhaka city empty, silent after a buzzing Eid day
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- A caged life without a mate. Tempers of Dhaka zoo animals fray
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- Bangladesh reports 848 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Don’t panic, follow pandemic restrictions, says Hamid
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- After posts trolling rock star James, singer Noble says his Facebook account is ‘hacked’
- India’s COVID crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying
- Lightning strike may have killed 18 wild elephants in India, officials say
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Bangladesh reports 848 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- Israel steps up attacks, firing artillery from Gaza’s border