Millions in Bangladesh pray on Eid for an end to pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2021 08:48 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2021 08:48 AM BdST
Muslim devotees have attended the first congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic that spread across Bangladesh.
The first congregation was held at 7 am on Friday, led by Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Moulana Mizanur Rahman.
Prior to the prayer, the authorities repeatedly urged the devotees to follow the health protocol and also delivered sermons.
Most of them followed the health protocols.
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh prayed in the first congregation.
Law enforcers, including the Rapid Action Battalion and police in plain clothes, ensured the security in the vicinity of Baitul Mukarram.
Another four Eid prayer congregations will be held at the national mosque, said Islamic Foundation.
