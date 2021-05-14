Millions in Bangladesh pray on Eid for an end to pandemic

The first congregation was held at 7 am on Friday, led by Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Moulana Mizanur Rahman.

Prior to the prayer, the authorities repeatedly urged the devotees to follow the health protocol and also delivered sermons.

Muslims, including the elderly and children, arrived to take part in the Eid prayer braving the severity of coronavirus infection.

Most of them followed the health protocols.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh prayed in the first congregation.

Following the prayer, Taposh exchanged Eid greetings to all. While speaking to the reporters, the mayor urged those who left Dhaka to celebrate Eid not to return until the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Law enforcers, including the Rapid Action Battalion and police in plain clothes, ensured the security in the vicinity of Baitul Mukarram.

The entire neighbourhood was under security surveillance, said OC Abu Bakar Siddique of Paltan Police Station.

Another four Eid prayer congregations will be held at the national mosque, said Islamic Foundation.