Bangladesh reports 848 new virus cases, lowest daily count in 9 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2021 04:37 PM BdST
Coronavirus cases and deaths have dropped in Bangladesh in a 24-hour count, bringing some good news on the Eid day in the midst of the pandemic.
The government registered 26 new fatalities from the coronavirus, the lowest daily count since Mar 23, taking the death toll to 12,102, according to the latest data released on Friday.
The government added 848 new cases, the lowest daily tally since Mar 8, taking the total to 779,535.
Another 852 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 720,471.
Only 7,835 samples, also among the lowest, were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.82 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.42 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.55 percent.
Globally, over 161.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.34 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
