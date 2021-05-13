Bangladesh reports 1,290 new COVID cases, death toll rises by 31 in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2021 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 04:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 31 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 12,076.
The caseload rose by 1,290 in a 24-hour count to 778,687, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
Another 1,370 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 719,619.
As many as 13,471 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.58 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.41 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.55 percent.
Globally, over 160.47 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
