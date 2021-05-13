Ami Probashi app launched for Bangladeshis interested in going abroad for work
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2021 03:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 03:45 AM BdST
The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment has launched a web portal and mobile app named Ami Prabashi to provide online registration and information services to Bangladeshis interested in going abroad for employment.
People have to register through the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training or BMET to go abroad.
From now, the registration can be done from home via this app or web portal.
Besides, filling in the application forms and other papers properly, searching jobs and communicating the right agency, confirmation of airport updates and information and various other assistances, including reaching the destination without any hassle, are available on the app.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad inaugurated the service at a virtual ceremony also attended by Ahmad Kaikaus, the principal secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, last Saturday.
