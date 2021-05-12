Fatal affair: SP Babul Akter, in love with another woman, ‘ordered’ the murder of his wife

A new case filed by Mitu’s father Mosharraf Hossain alleges that Babul had an affair with another woman, a stormy issue that led to the murder of his daughter.

He named Babul and seven others in the case filed at Chattogram’s Panchlaish Police Station on Wednesday.

Hossain told the media that Babul used to quarrel with Mitu after becoming involved in the extramarital affair, which was why Babul ‘orchestrated’ her murder on Jun 5, 2016.

The others accused in the case are Qamrul Islam Sikder aka Musa, known as a ‘source’ for Babul, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Motaleb Mia aka Wasim, Md Anwar, Saidul Alam Sikder aka Sakku, Shajahan and Kalu.

“The PBI informed me that an investigation had found that Babul was linked to the case,” said Hossain, a former police offer.

Babul was the alleged planner. The other suspects had been investigated during the course of an investigation into the first case filed by Babul immediately after the murder. The PBI submitted the final report on the first case to the court, ending the initial legal procedure.

A new case filed by Hossain will give the legal proceedings over the murder a fresh start.

“In 2013, Babul was in Cox’s Bazar. There he became involved in an affair with an NGO official. He and my daughter quarrelled over the matter several times. I mentioned this in the case.”

“The case has been filed against eight suspects,” said Panchlaish Police Station chief Abul Kalam Bhuiyan. “The case will be handed over to the PBI following legal proceedings.”

While Mitu’s father was filing the case, the PBI brought Babul before a Chattogram court, securing a remand order to interrogate the former police officer in their custody for five days.

Babul had been called in for questioning at the PBI offices in Chattogram on Tuesday. There he was taken into PBI custody.

At a press conference on Wednesday, PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder stated that the investigation had ‘found evidence linking’ Babul to the murder.

Babul had, at one time, served the Chattogram Metropolitan Police and earned plaudits for his anti-militant work.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.