Police get 5 days to interrogate Babul Akter over wife’s murder

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 May 2021 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 04:48 PM BdST

A Chattogram court has given police five days to interrogate SP Babul Akter in their custody over his alleged links to the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu five years ago.

The Police Bureau of Investigation brought Babul to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sarowar Jahan around 2:30 pm and requested a seven-day remand to question him.

Following the hearing, the magistrate granted them five days to question the former police official.

Mitu’s father, Mosharraf Hossain, filed the new case over his daughter’s death at Chattogram’s Panchlaish Police Station on Wednesday after the PBI said it had found evidence linking Babul to the killing.

Babul has been in the custody of investigators since he came in for questioning at the PBI offices in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.

After the killing of his wife, Babul himself filed a murder case against unknown suspects with the port city’s Panchlaish Police Station.

