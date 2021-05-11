Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to return home for Eid
Farhana Mirza, Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2021 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 02:44 PM BdST
Thousands are crossing the Padma River in a mad rush to reach home for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.
People packed the ferries, braving the scorching heat and the rain on Tuesday.
The government has halted launch and speedboat service as part of an effort to limit the coronavirus pandemic, leaving ferries the only mode of transportation for many Eid returnees.
“The pressure has increased in recent days. The bar on ferry services has been lifted. Of the 16 ferries we have here, 15 are now in operation,” said AGM Md Shafiqul Islam of BIWTC Shimulia pier.
People are continuing to crowd the ferry terminal at Shimulia and are trying desperately to board the vessels, putting their lives at risk to go home.
The checkpoints set up by the law enforcers and paramilitary forces have been unsuccessful in limiting.
“The influx of people cannot be stopped. However, every effort is being made to curb the spread of the infection. As many as 87 launches, about 450 speedboats and 200 trawlers used to operate along the Shimulia-Banglabazar route. Currently, only 15 ferries are in operation,” said Munshiganj DC Moniruzzaman Talukder.
