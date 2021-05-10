Owner of crashed speedboat ‘asked driver to take extra passengers’

Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has said after the driver’s arrest.

The speedboat crash on the Padma river amid a ban on passenger vessel during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown left 26 people dead on May 3.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the owner Chandu in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Sunday in a case filed over the accident.

During interrogation, Chandu confessed to ordering the driver to take extra passengers and charge them double the usual fare taking the lockdown as a chance said Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.

The speedboat with a capacity of 20 passengers was transporting 32 people.

The driver Shah Alam survived the accident. Dope test revealed that he is addicted to yaba and marijuana.

A committee formed by Madaripur district administration to investigate the accident believes that Shah Alam’s addiction played a role in the accident.