Owner of crashed speedboat ‘asked driver to take extra passengers’
Published: 10 May 2021 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 03:35 AM BdST
Chandu Molla alias Chan Mia, one of the owners of the speedboat that crashed into a sand carrier in Madaripur’s Shibchar, had asked the driver to pick extra passengers for more profit, the RAB has said.
Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has said after the driver’s arrest.
The speedboat crash on the Padma river amid a ban on passenger vessel during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown left 26 people dead on May 3.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the owner Chandu in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Sunday in a case filed over the accident.
The speedboat with a capacity of 20 passengers was transporting 32 people.
The driver Shah Alam survived the accident. Dope test revealed that he is addicted to yaba and marijuana.
A committee formed by Madaripur district administration to investigate the accident believes that Shah Alam’s addiction played a role in the accident.
