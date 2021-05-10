‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon, says ambassador
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 02:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh will have to wait for some time to get the first commercial supply of vaccines from China, according to Ambassador Li Jiming.
“As per the first feedback I got from my colleagues in Beijing, the line is too long and you better not expect [commercial supply] before December,” he said.
“I said no, I need [it] as quickly as possible. Then I think I can make [it] much earlier than December but unfortunately not within the first half of this year,” Jiming said in an interaction with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, or DCAB, on Monday.
The Bangladesh government gave the emergency-use authorisation to a vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm “only a week ago”.
“So obviously, there is a long queue for the supply in the international market. Right now, Bangladesh is not very close to the first line,” he said.
The government-to-government cooperation is on the table and China is quite positive to provide supply to the market of Bangladesh, Jiming said.
On Apr 29, Bangladesh approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine amid a supply squeeze. The first shipment of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh “within two weeks”, Director General of Drug Administration Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman said at the time.
This week, the World Health Organization approved for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.
“I got the approval from the Bangladesh government on the 30th of April, the last day of April. The beginning of May is the May Day holiday in China. So, you can imagine how wholeheartedly the embassy and my colleagues in China were working to secure these 500,000 vaccines to be available in two days from today,” he said.
In unusually candid remarks, Jiming mentioned how dithering by Bangladesh prevented efforts to explore the “possibility of commercial supply in various ways”.
Jiming mentioned that he “offered this kind gesture of the Chinese government” to give “some gift vaccines to Bangladeshi people as early as Feb 3 this year and it took three months for the Bangladesh government to approve it”.
“I hope that the Bangladesh government will be more effective, especially when we are talking about some real challenges like pandemic.”
“Right now, I can say that I will do my best for the commercial purchase.”
- 6,988 more freedom fighters on final list
- Panel asks: will govt act against Serum?
- Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID. How?
- 4 arrested for ‘plotting to attack police, BGB’
- Dhaka shuts air traffic with Nepal
- Shimulia crowds keep swelling
- Madaripur speedboat owner arrested
- Khaleda tests negative for COVID
- Owner of crashed speedboat ‘asked driver to take extra passengers’
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- Bangladesh adds 6,988 more to final list of freedom fighters
- Parliamentary panel asks if Bangladesh will take legal action against Serum Institute
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Four suspects arrested in Dhaka over ‘terror plot to attack police, BGB’
Most Read
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension
- Bangladesh suspends air traffic with Nepal, a new virus hotspot
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- ‘Don’t put loved ones at risk’: Hasina sounds a warning against desperate travellers