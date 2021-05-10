Health minister warns against ‘suicidal’ journey home in virus lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 09:04 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Maleque says the homebound people’s decision to travel from one district to another to spend Eid-ul-Fitr holidays amidst an ongoing coronavirus lockdown is “suicidal”.
People may carry a more infectious coronavirus variant to their family members, he has warned.
“Travelling in groups by taking advantage of slight easing of restrictions is a suicidal decision,” the minister said in a virtual meeting on Monday, as tens of thousands of people continued to leave cities.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque (File Photo)
It has been found in Bangladesh as well, he pointed out, warning that Bangladesh may face a terrible situation like India and Nepal if the exodus continues.
“The families and villagers across the country can be infected with the new variant in large numbers if the homebound people carry the virus to remote areas before Eid.”
Maleque said the residents of cities also should not go outdoors without emergency reasons to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.
He also asked the authorities at the borders to tighten monitoring to stop the variant from spreading into Bangladesh.
"All, including the families of returnees from India in the border areas must be taken for mandatory COVID check-ups.”
- Daily tally: 38 virus deaths, 1,514 cases
- 6,988 more freedom fighters on final list
- Panel asks: will govt act against Serum?
- Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID. How?
- 4 arrested for ‘plotting to attack police, BGB’
- Dhaka shuts air traffic with Nepal
- Shimulia crowds keep swelling
- Madaripur speedboat owner arrested
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Bangladesh reports 1,514 new virus cases, death count rises by 38 in a day
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon: envoy
- Police seize six trawlers at Shimulia as travellers continue homeward journey
- Owner of crashed speedboat ‘asked driver to take extra passengers’
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
Most Read
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon, says ambassador
- India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears