Health minister warns against ‘suicidal’ journey home in virus lockdown

People may carry a more infectious coronavirus variant to their family members, he has warned.

“Travelling in groups by taking advantage of slight easing of restrictions is a suicidal decision,” the minister said in a virtual meeting on Monday, as tens of thousands of people continued to leave cities.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque (File Photo)

The minister said thousands of people are dying in India everyday due to the new coronavirus variant. The variant is causing devastation after it spread to Nepal.

It has been found in Bangladesh as well, he pointed out, warning that Bangladesh may face a terrible situation like India and Nepal if the exodus continues.

“The families and villagers across the country can be infected with the new variant in large numbers if the homebound people carry the virus to remote areas before Eid.”

Maleque said the residents of cities also should not go outdoors without emergency reasons to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.

He also asked the authorities at the borders to tighten monitoring to stop the variant from spreading into Bangladesh.

"All, including the families of returnees from India in the border areas must be taken for mandatory COVID check-ups.”