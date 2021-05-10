Bangladesh condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on Palestinian devotees at al-Aqsa mosque compound
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has ‘strongly condemned’ the Israeli forces’ attacks on Palestinian devotees at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.
The foreign ministry issued a media statement on Monday condemning the attacks “of terrorist nature and violence unleashed on the innocent devotees and civilians”.
It also condemned the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces.
These exposes the “severe violation of humanitarian norms, human rights and international laws and accords and provoked the feelings of repressed people all over the world”, the statement sad.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 180 Palestinians were injured in the violence, of whom more than 80, including one person in critical condition, were transferred to hospitals.
“Bangladesh urges the international community to take sustainable measures to end such kind of attacks of terrorist nature, stop confiscation of private properties in occupied territories through the policy of apartheid and the measures of terror which may be tantamount to war crimes in the occupied territories,” the statement said.
Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site, has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The clashes have raised international concern.
Tensions were particularly high as Israel was marking Jerusalem Day, its annual celebrations of the capture of East Jerusalem and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy places.
The foreign ministry said: “Bangladesh reaffirms its position in favour of establishing a State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.”
“Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the People of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland in a viable Palestine State and territorial integrity as established through various UN resolutions.
“Bangladesh reiterates its steadfast position to a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue by engagement of both sides in dialogue to reach an agreement so that peace is attained for the peoples living in the area.”
- Daily tally: 38 virus deaths, 1,514 cases
- 6,988 more freedom fighters on final list
- Panel asks: will govt act against Serum?
- Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID. How?
- 4 arrested for ‘plotting to attack police, BGB’
- Dhaka shuts air traffic with Nepal
- Shimulia crowds keep swelling
- Madaripur speedboat owner arrested
- Bangladesh condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on Palestinian devotees at al-Aqsa mosque compound
- Health minister warns against ‘suicidal’ journey home in virus lockdown
- Sinopharm vaccine on way to Bangladesh as gift from China
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Bangladesh reports 1,514 new virus cases, death count rises by 38 in a day
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon: envoy
Most Read
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon, says ambassador
- India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears