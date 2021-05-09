Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment

“There is no chance of approving the application to let Khaleda Zia go abroad,” he told bdnews24.com on Sunday afternoon. “That’s my legal opinion and I’ve informed the home ministry accordingly.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is expected to speak in detail about the matter.

Once a decision has been reached, Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure comes into play and the matter cannot be reopened, according to Minister Huq.

“As such, there is no scope to approve the application [filed by Khaleda’s family].”

The legal opinion given by the law minister ruined the prospects of Khaleda to go abroad.

The 76-year-old former prime minister and BNP chief has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since Apr 27, after she tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 11. She has underlying health conditions.

On May 3, she was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit after she had complained of breathing distress.

Later, her family appealed to the government to let her get treatment abroad following the advice of doctors.

Khaleda tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Dr Muhammad Al Mamun, a member of the medical panel treating the BNP chief.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.

Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her a suspended sentence in March 2020.

The government imposed two conditions on the suspended sentence: Khaleda will not be able to travel abroad and she must receive treatment at home.