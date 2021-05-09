Eid travellers flock to Shimulia in pandemic lockdown
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation had announced a daytime suspension of ferry services to stop holidaymakers from rushing back to their village homes amid a coronavirus lockdown. But on Saturday, the authorities had to allow some ferries to carry passengers across the Padma river from Munshiganj’s Shimulia after thousands of travellers, unfazed by the fear of infection, thronged the pier.
Police blocked the entrance to the docks area on Saturday morning, so people have to walk some distance to reach the ferries.
Scores of people begin gathering in front of Shimulia’s ferry terminal 3 in the morning.
As time passes, ferry terminal 3 is filled to the brim with people waiting for their crossings.
Travellers try to escape the blazing sun by staying under the shade of a truck stranded near the ferry terminal.
Many of the passengers say they rushed to Shimulia right after Sehri because they were unaware of the decision to suspend daytime ferry services.
Hazera Begum arrives at the docks with her granddaughter in the morning to travel to Shariatpur from Jatrabari in Dhaka. Like many others, she is unaware of the decision to suspend ferry services.
Travellers rush to the docks after watching a ferry, named Enayetpuri, arrive at terminal 3 around 12pm.
Passengers scramble to get onboard the ferry as soon as it drops anchor.
In moments, the massive Ro-Ro ferry Enayetpuri swarms with people.
Caring little for health rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people make the ferry dangerously overcrowded.
The ferry leaves Shimulia without any vehicle onboard after waiting until 12:30pm.