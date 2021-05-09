Eid travellers flock to Shimulia in pandemic lockdown

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation had announced a daytime suspension of ferry services to stop holidaymakers from rushing back to their village homes amid a coronavirus lockdown. But on Saturday, the authorities had to allow some ferries to carry passengers across the Padma river from Munshiganj’s Shimulia after thousands of travellers, unfazed by the fear of infection, thronged the pier.