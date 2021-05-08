Transport owners, workers want restart of long-haul bus services
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2021 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 03:38 PM BdST
Transport owners and workers have urged the government to resume long-haul bus services with half of the passenger seats left empty.
In a press briefing on Saturday, they also demanded a stimulus package worth Tk 50 billion, including easy loans, to ensure salary and bonuses for the workers.
Owners and workers threatened to stage a sit-in protest from 10 am to 12 pm on the Eid day at bus and truck terminals, if demands are not met.
"People are desperate to reach home and that's evident when you look at the ferries,” said Shajahan Khan, a member of parliament and president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people not to travel to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr but stay where they are, as part of efforts to combat the pandemic.
People heading to the southern districts, however, are crowding the Shimulia jetty in Munshiganj to cross the Padma River. They are reaching Shimulia in cargo trucks and pick-ups.
The authorities suspended the daytime ferry services from Saturday. Despite the decision, thousands of people descended on the Shimulia jetty.
At the news briefing, reporters raised the issue of running buses stealthily under cover of night. Shajahan Khan said it was the responsibility of the police and the administration to prevent such occurrences. “I don’t have any information about it,” he said.
Of the seven million transport workers, only 2.5 million received financial assistance -- Tk 2,500 each -- from the government, the association said in a statement.
"Workers are spending their days in sheer hardship. Owners are in bad shape too.”
- Travellers stuck at Shimulia terminal
- Daytime ferries halted
- Sundarbans fire ‘fully doused’ after 5 days
- Eid travellers crowd Shimulia ferries
- Hifazat leader Noman Foyezi accused of rape
- Hifazat leader Shahinur arrested
- Daily tally: 41 virus deaths, 1,822 cases
- Law minister reviewing appeal to let Khaleda fly abroad
- Transport owners, workers want restart of long-haul bus services
- Travellers stranded at Shimulia terminal as govt halts daytime ferries
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- Sundarbans fire ‘completely doused’ five days after it broke out
- ‘I wear mask when I see the police’: Dhaka transporters risk re-imposition of shutdown
- Eid travellers crowd Shimulia ferries in pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- Hifazat leader Noman Foyezi accused in Chattogram rape case
- Britain labels coronavirus ‘variant of concern’ linked to travel from India
- Bangladesh reports 37 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Shimulia ferries swarm with Eid travellers as they head home in pandemic
- WHO gives emergency approval to first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm
- China’s vaccine diplomacy just got a big win. But can the country deliver?
- ‘I wear mask when I see the police’: Dhaka transporters risk re-imposition of shutdown
- India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor