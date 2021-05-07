Shimulia ferries swarm with Eid travellers as they head home in pandemic
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2021 06:55 PM BdST
Heavy crowds of people returning home for Eid have descended on Munshiganj’s Shimulia port despite pandemic health restrictions.
The number of ferry passengers has increased because launches and speedboats are not allowed to operate, said Md Shafiqul Islam, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation.
Thousands of people travelling to southern Bangladesh break pandemic rules to cross the Padma River, at the port at Munshiganj’s Shimulia on May 7, 2021, amid the ongoing lockdown.
Though long-haul buses are not operating during the lockdown, buses can still operate within their own districts. People are piling into smaller transports, like freight trucks or pick-ups, to make their way from Dhaka to Shimulia to cross the Padma to head home to the southern districts.
A ferry at Munshiganj’s Shimulia is packed with people trying to return home for Eid on May 7, 2021 amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
Thousands of people are taking the ferries on foot, while freight trucks and other vehicles are stuck on the other side of the river.
All 87 launches on this river route have ceased operating due to the lockdown, BIWTC official Shafiqul said. About 450 speedboats and several hundred trawlers have also halted operations since the speedboat accident in Madaripur’s Shibchar.
People travelling home for Eid crowd the port at Munshiganj’s Shimulia on May 7, 2021 despite the ongoing lockdown.
In addition, three of the 16 ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route are inoperable so it has been difficult to cope with the crowds with only 13 ferries running, Shafiqul said.
