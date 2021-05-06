Many cases against Hifazat over 2013 mayhem are pending. Police now have 150 new ones
Liton Haider, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2021 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 04:10 AM BdST
Police are going to investigate 150 cases over Hifazat-e Islam’s recent violence while many of the 83 cases started over mayhem centring its gathering in Dhaka’s Motijheel eight years ago remain unresolved.
Top officials say the investigations have not ended because gathering evidence in these “extensive” cases is taking time.
The Police Headquarters are asking the investigators of the old cases to finish within a month as workload has increased with the addition of the new cases.
State prosecutors cited witnesses not turning up as the reason behind the delay in trial of the cases that have seen the investigations completed.
Launched in 2010 by opposing the government’s policies on education and women empowerment, Hifazat burst onto the scene in 2013 when it called for counter-protests against demonstrations by Ganajagaran Mancha, which came into being with the demand for maximum punishment of war crimes convicts.
Haider Ali Khan, a deputy inspector general, said 53 cases have been initiated over the violence in Dhaka and 30 others elsewhere.
Police have formally charged the accused in 29 of the cases and submitted final reports in four others after failing to identify the suspects.
“Investigations into the other cases are ongoing,” said DIG Haider.
Haider also said they received a directive from the top brass to conclude investigations within a month.
After the recent violence centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to join the celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary, senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed admitted that “effective steps” had not been taken in the aftermath of the group’s 2013 mayhem.
Asked why the investigations into the 2013 violence have not been wrapped up, Syed Nurul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, “These are not like other cases. They are extensive. It is taking time to gather evidence.”
Abdullah Abu, the state’s chief counsel at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, said four cases were being tried at the court.
On the lack of progress in the trials, he said, “Witnesses are not coming to testify in most of the cases.”
Activists of the Qawmi madrasa-based organisation carried out deadly violence in parts of Bangladesh by the end of March in protest against Modi’s visit over his government’s policy towards Muslims.
Hundreds of people, including a number of top Hifazat leaders, were arrested in dozens of cases over the violence. Some of them were also shown arrested in the cases filed in 2013.
Despite being an “apolitical” organisation, Hifazat aimed to grab state power through the protests, police said.
Under pressure from the spate of arrests, Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari dissolved the central committee on Apr 25 and formed a five-strong convening committee. The leaders have met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal twice, but the arrests continue.
