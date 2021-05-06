Bangladesh reports 41 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,822
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 11,796.
The caseload jumped by 1,822 in a 24-hour count on Thursday to 769,160, according to the latest government data.
Another 3,698 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 702,163.
As many as 21,585 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.44 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.29 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 155.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.24 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
