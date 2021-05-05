Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag

A resident of Gopibagh, the 50-year old victim, Sunita Rani Das, worked as a cleaner at a house there.

Deputy Commissioner Nurul Islam of Motijheel Police said the incident occurred around 6am on Wednesday near Motijheel Bus Depot.

“They yanked the woman’s bag away from a private car. She then fell down from the rickshaw. She died in the afternoon after being taken to hospital.”

Sunita, accompanied by her nephew, were on their way to Shantinagar from her residence at Gopibagh. She was taken to Mugda General Hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“We got the news sometime later. Police are looking for the muggers."

A case has been started over the incident.

“We are gathering CCTV video footage from around the area to identify the car," DC Nurul added.