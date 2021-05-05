Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2021 08:18 PM BdST
Police say a woman has died after falling from a rickshaw when muggers tugged at ‘her bag’ from a car.
A resident of Gopibagh, the 50-year old victim, Sunita Rani Das, worked as a cleaner at a house there.
Deputy Commissioner Nurul Islam of Motijheel Police said the incident occurred around 6am on Wednesday near Motijheel Bus Depot.
“They yanked the woman’s bag away from a private car. She then fell down from the rickshaw. She died in the afternoon after being taken to hospital.”
Sunita, accompanied by her nephew, were on their way to Shantinagar from her residence at Gopibagh. She was taken to Mugda General Hospital and from there to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
“We got the news sometime later. Police are looking for the muggers."
A case has been started over the incident.
“We are gathering CCTV video footage from around the area to identify the car," DC Nurul added.
- Smoke rising again in Sundarbans
- SII will refund on supply failure: minister
- Woman dies in rickshaw mugging
- A lawyer challenged lockdown. Judge fines him for wasting time
- 160 migrant workers return from Libya
- Lockdown extended to May 16
- Sundarbans fire doused after 30 hours
- Wrongly arrested woman released from Ctg prison
- Many cases against Hifazat over 2013 mayhem are pending. Police now have 150 new ones
- 12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping
- Smoke rising again in Sundarbans after a big fire is doused
- Serum Institute of India will refund money if it cannot supply vaccine: finance minister
- Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- IPL suspended due to COVID-19, foreign players fret over return
- India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- Bangladesh authorities say Shakib, Mustafizur must quarantine on return from IPL
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 50 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,742
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again as arrests continue after violence