Smoke rising again in Sundarbans after a big fire is doused

Forest workers found smoke at several spots on Wednesday morning and then started spraying water. Later, a Fire Service and Civil Defence unit joined them.

The fire broke out in the Daser Bharani Patrol Camp area under Sharankhola range of the world’s largest mangrove forest on Monday morning. The Forest Department, Fire

Service and Civil Defence, and locals put out the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The trees on around 1.31 acres of forest land have been burnt down in the fire. The authorities have not yet determined how the fire began.

“We haven’t noticed flames. Still we're working to keep [the fire] from spreading by

spraying water,” said Mohammad Belayet Hossain, a divisional forest officer.

“We will keep the area hit by fire under observation,” he added.

The Forest Department recorded 23 fire incidents in the Sundarbans East Division in the last one and a half decades, according to him.