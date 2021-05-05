Smoke rising again in Sundarbans after a big fire is doused
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST
Smoke has begun rising again from the Sundarbans area where the firefighters and locals doused a fire 30 hours after it broke out.
Forest workers found smoke at several spots on Wednesday morning and then started spraying water. Later, a Fire Service and Civil Defence unit joined them.
The fire broke out in the Daser Bharani Patrol Camp area under Sharankhola range of the world’s largest mangrove forest on Monday morning. The Forest Department, Fire
Service and Civil Defence, and locals put out the fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The trees on around 1.31 acres of forest land have been burnt down in the fire. The authorities have not yet determined how the fire began.
“We haven’t noticed flames. Still we're working to keep [the fire] from spreading by
spraying water,” said Mohammad Belayet Hossain, a divisional forest officer.
“We will keep the area hit by fire under observation,” he added.
The Forest Department recorded 23 fire incidents in the Sundarbans East Division in the last one and a half decades, according to him.
- Smoke rising again in Sundarbans
- SII will refund on supply failure: minister
- Woman dies in rickshaw mugging
- A lawyer challenged lockdown. Judge fines him for wasting time
- 160 migrant workers return from Libya
- Lockdown extended to May 16
- Sundarbans fire doused after 30 hours
- Wrongly arrested woman released from Ctg prison
- Many cases against Hifazat over 2013 mayhem are pending. Police now have 150 new ones
- 12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping
- Smoke rising again in Sundarbans after a big fire is doused
- Serum Institute of India will refund money if it cannot supply vaccine: finance minister
- Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- IPL suspended due to COVID-19, foreign players fret over return
- India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- Bangladesh authorities say Shakib, Mustafizur must quarantine on return from IPL
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 50 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,742
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again as arrests continue after violence