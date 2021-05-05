Home > Bangladesh

Smoke rising again in Sundarbans after a big fire is doused

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2021 09:28 PM BdST

Smoke has begun rising again from the Sundarbans area where the firefighters and locals doused a fire 30 hours after it broke out.

Forest workers found smoke at several spots on Wednesday morning and then started spraying water. Later, a Fire Service and Civil Defence unit joined them.

The fire broke out in the Daser Bharani Patrol Camp area under Sharankhola range of the world’s largest mangrove forest on Monday morning. The Forest Department, Fire

Service and Civil Defence, and locals put out the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The trees on around 1.31 acres of forest land have been burnt down in the fire. The authorities have not yet determined how the fire began.

“We haven’t noticed flames. Still we're working to keep [the fire] from spreading by

spraying water,” said Mohammad Belayet Hossain, a divisional forest officer.

“We will keep the area hit by fire under observation,” he added.

The Forest Department recorded 23 fire incidents in the Sundarbans East Division in the last one and a half decades, according to him.

 

