12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2021 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2021 11:34 PM BdST
The authorities have fined 12 parents whose children were not wearing masks while shopping with their families ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Ismat Ara, the executive officer of Kapasia Upazila, slapped the fines on the parents during a mobile court drive on Wednesday.
The mobile court filed cases against the parents and fined them total Tk 5,300 instantly as a warning.
Ismat noted that the government has kept the educational institutions closed amid the surging outbreak so that the young students can stay at home and away from the coronavirus.
