12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping

Ismat Ara, the executive officer of Kapasia Upazila, slapped the fines on the parents during a mobile court drive on Wednesday.

Many parents brought their children, including infants, to the markets and some of them were not wearing masks, said Ismat.

The mobile court filed cases against the parents and fined them total Tk 5,300 instantly as a warning.

Ismat noted that the government has kept the educational institutions closed amid the surging outbreak so that the young students can stay at home and away from the coronavirus.