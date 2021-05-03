Heatwaves, storms in forecast for Bangladesh in May

One or two lows may form over the Bay of Bengal in the month and one of the storms is likely to turn into a cyclone, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department or BMD’s long-term forecast published on Sunday.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, the director of the department, said an extreme heatwave may sweep over the western region while the rest of the country is likely to experience one or two mild to moderate heat waves.

Hailstorms with thundershowers are expected to take place for two to three days in the north-central region while the other parts may experience hailstorms for five to seven days.

The department also warned of short-term floods in the north and northeast due to heavy rainfall.

On Sunday night, rains in parts of Bangladesh brought some respite to the citizens from the scorching heat. Power cuts, however, hampered normal life during the rainfall.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Tangail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Feni, Pabna, Patuakhali and Khepupara. It may relent in some places, the Met Office said in the forecast for Monday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore.

In April, the minimum and maximum temperatures were 1.7 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius above the normal level, Shamsuddin said.

Very little rainfall made the feel of hot weather more intense.

On Apr 25, the mercury rose to a seven-year high of 41.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore.