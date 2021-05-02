Sharun Chowdhury faces charges of murdering Muniya as her brother seeks to file case

The latest development added a twist in the investigation into the death of Muniya.

Her sister Nusrat Jahan Taniya had earlier initiated a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life.

Muniya’s brother Ashikur Rahman Sabuj filed the petition with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun accepted the petition but said it would be ineffective for now as the investigation into the other case on the same incident was ongoing, according to the court’s clerk Masud Parvez.

The details of the case were not available. Ashikur and his lawyer Salauddin Ahmed could not be reached for comments.

Sharun said, “Bashundhara Group is trying to change the course of the (investigation) by framing me. I'm not involved with this incident. I have full confidence in law and justice.”

“I've been in Chattogram for one and a half months. How am I involved with this incident?”

Nusrat on Saturday filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla saying she had been pressured by Sayem’s men to withdraw the case.

After she refused to drop the charges against him, she alleged in the general diary that some people called her and her husband on mobile phone several times, threatening to kill her if she did not reach a settlement and retract the case.

Muniya was an HSC candidate of a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of the family were in Cumilla.

Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her, according to the details of the case.

Nusrat alleged that he had promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, which prompted her to die by suicide at a flat he rented her in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26. The plaintiff also suspects Muniya could be murdered.

After the screenshot of a “conversation between Sharun and Muniya” spread on social media, Sharun said the posts were false but he had talked to the young woman via Messenger,

Sharun said Muniya had contacted him to warn him about an “affair” between Sayem and Sharun’s former wife “Shafia”.

Sharun said he had replied that he had known about it all along but there was not much he could do about it because he had already divorced Shafia in 2019.

“I divorced her for various reasons, including her travelling abroad with Anvir.”

Sharun, a director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alleged some media were out to disgrace him.

Recently, he was named by a family over the death by suicide of a banker, Abul Morshed Chowdhury.