Muniya’s sister alleges death threat to withdraw case against Sayem Sobhan
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2021 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 01:19 AM BdST
The sister of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, who allegedly took her own life following instigation by Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, has filed a a police complaint saying that she has been threatened with death.
Nusrat Jahan Taniya, who is also the plaintiff in a case started against Sayem over Muniya’s death, filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla on Saturday, according to the police.
After she refused to drop the charges against him, she alleged in the general diary that some people called her and her husband on mobile phone several times, threatening to kill her if she does not reach a settlement and retract the case.
Muniya was an HSC candidate of a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of the family were in Cumilla.
Nusrat alleged that he had promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, which prompted her to die by suicide at a flat he rented her in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26. The plaintiff also suspects Muniya could be murdered.
