Muniya’s sister alleges death threat to withdraw case against Sayem Sobhan

Nusrat Jahan Taniya, who is also the plaintiff in a case started against Sayem over Muniya’s death, filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla on Saturday, according to the police.

Nusrat said she had been pressured by Sayem’s men to withdraw the case.

After she refused to drop the charges against him, she alleged in the general diary that some people called her and her husband on mobile phone several times, threatening to kill her if she does not reach a settlement and retract the case.

Muniya was an HSC candidate of a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of the family were in Cumilla.

Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her, according to the details of the case.

Nusrat alleged that he had promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, which prompted her to die by suicide at a flat he rented her in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26. The plaintiff also suspects Muniya could be murdered.