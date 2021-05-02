Five die as truck slams into autorickshaw in Sylhet

The incident occurred on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Ferighat area at around 6:30 am on Sunday, said Golam Dastagir, chief of Jaintapur Police Station.

The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Hossain Ahmed, 35, Sadia Begum, 30, Fabia Begum, 7, Shahadat Hossain and Habibunnesa, 33.

The truck heading towards Jaflong hit a Sylhet-bound autorickshaw on the highway, said the OC. The autorickshaw was badly damaged in the accident.

Five people died on the spot. Four, excluding the driver, were members of the same family.

Md Zakaria Ahmed, 50, and his wife Hasina Begum, 36, suffered critical injuries and were admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical Hospital.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the police went to the spot and started a rescue operation.