Virus lockdown, May Day. So what? Labourers in Dhaka have no respite

Bangladesh is currently on a stricter lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. It is also the historic May Day that commemorates the struggles of workers in the fighting for their rights. Day labourers, however, gather at a place known as Sramiker Bazar or worker bazaar in Dhaka’s Mirpur-1 on Saturday, May 1, 2021 trying to earn a living and feed their families as they struggle to live on amid the pandemic crisis.