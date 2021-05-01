Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister

He will be arrested only if they can gather enough evidence against him, the home minister said on Friday night.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If something comes out, he will be arrested. Nothing will happen beyond the rules,” Kamal said.

He made the comments amid protests and demands on social media for the arrest of Sayem over the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a flat in Gulshan on Apr 26.

Muniya was an HSC candidate of a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of the family were in Cumilla.

Sayem had an “affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her, according to the details of a case filed by Muniya’s family.

They alleged that he had promised to marry her, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, which prompted her to die by suicide.

“An aggrieved person is free to seek justice. The case has been taken into cognisance. If everything is alright in the investigation, (he) will be arrested,” the home minister said.

Amid speculation that Sayem had fled the country, the police said they had no knowledge of such development.

A court has slapped an overseas travel ban on Sayem, who has also sought anticipatory from the High Court in the case.

Sayem’s wife, children and some other members of the family owning one of the leading conglomerates of the country left for Dubai on Thursday night by a chartered business jet amid a ban on regular flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The home minister said the government has no objection to someone leaving Bangladesh with permission.