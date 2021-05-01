Hifazat leader Junaid Quasemi arrested over Brahmanbaria mayhem

The Criminal Investigation Department of the police arrested him in Brahmanbaria on Saturday morning, said CID’s Senior SP Jishanul Haque.

Quasemi is accused in at least four cases over the violence.

He is an influential leader of the group and one of the people who led the violence in Brahmanbaria, according to Jishanul.

The Hifazat leader will be produced in a court in the district, he added.

During the deadly violence on Mar 26 and Mar 28, Hifazat activists and a group of madrasa students vandalised and torched private and government establishments, including railway and police stations, and land office, in Brahmanbaria.

The police have arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the violence in Brahmanbaria. The law enforcers have accused more than 35,000 people, identifying more than 400 of them, over the incidents.