Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2021 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 02:16 AM BdST
A young woman has died by what the police suspect is suicide at her home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area.
The family of Ummul Fida, 30, saw her hanging with a scarf tied around her neck from a window grill of the house at block G on Thursday afternoon, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman said.
They took her to Evercare Hospital where the doctor declared her dead.
The family then called the police who later sent the body to Dhaka Medical College
Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Citing the family, OC Moktaruzzaman said Fida was “mentally disturbed and depressed for quite some days” after her divorce a year ago.
She took her own life due to the depression, the police believe.
More stories
- Changing centre for second dose allowed
- Hifazat leader Harun Izhar arrested
- Bangladesh approves Sinopharm vaccine
- No hearing on Sayem Sobhan’s bail plea
- Bangladesh offers India virus aid
- What Sharun says about conversation with Muniya
- Italy bans travellers from Bangladesh
- Sayem Sobhan files for bail
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh allows changing COVID vaccination centre for second dose
- RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
- Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
Opinion
Most Read
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
- Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Bangladesh reports 2,341 virus cases, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan files for bail in case over death of woman
- What we know about China’s Sinopharm COVID vaccine
- RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief
- Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh