Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara

The family of Ummul Fida, 30, saw her hanging with a scarf tied around her neck from a window grill of the house at block G on Thursday afternoon, Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman said.

They took her to Evercare Hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

The family then called the police who later sent the body to Dhaka Medical College

Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Citing the family, OC Moktaruzzaman said Fida was “mentally disturbed and depressed for quite some days” after her divorce a year ago.

She took her own life due to the depression, the police believe.