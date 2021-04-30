Home > Bangladesh

Raushon Ershad hospitalised with complaints of ‘dehydration’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2021 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 12:23 PM BdST

Raushon Ershad, the leader of the opposition in parliament, has been hospitalised after suffering from 'dehydration'.

The Jatiya Party leader was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 9 pm on Thursday, her aide Mamun Hasan told bdnews24.com.

"She is stable now. Several tests have also been done. Her report of a COVID-19 test returned negative.”

