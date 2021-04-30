Raushon Ershad hospitalised with complaints of ‘dehydration’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2021 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 12:23 PM BdST
Raushon Ershad, the leader of the opposition in parliament, has been hospitalised after suffering from 'dehydration'.
The Jatiya Party leader was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 9 pm on Thursday, her aide Mamun Hasan told bdnews24.com.
"She is stable now. Several tests have also been done. Her report of a COVID-19 test returned negative.”
More stories
- Sayem Sobhan’s wife, children fly to Dubai
- Woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Bashundhara
- Changing centre for second dose allowed
- Hifazat leader Harun Izhar arrested
- Bangladesh approves Sinopharm vaccine
- No hearing on Sayem Sobhan’s bail plea
- Bangladesh offers India virus aid
- What Sharun says about conversation with Muniya
Recent Stories
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- Bangladesh allows changing COVID vaccination centre for second dose
- RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
Opinion
Most Read
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
- Bangladesh reports 2,341 virus cases, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence
- Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief
- Bangladesh allows changing COVID vaccination centre for second dose