Hifazat leader Mamunul is accused of rape by his 'second wife'

Jannat Ara Jharna started the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Narayanganj's Sonargaon Police Station early on Friday, said Zayedul Alam, the district's superintendent of police.

"Mamunul took advantage of my situation and cheated me in the name of a relationship. I want justice," Jharna wrote in the case.

Jharna claimed that she had a “happy family life” with her husband Shahidul Islam and two children. Her life changed for the worse since she met her husband's friend Mamunul in 2005, according to the case details.

The woman alleged that Mamunul started intervening in the issues tied to their family and encouraged her to walk out on her husband. Following Mamunul's advice, Jharna ended her marriage with Shahidul in 2018, according to the case.

The Hifazat leader asked her to come to Dhaka, taking advantage of her vulnerable situation after the divorce. In Dhaka, Mamunul made sexual advances on her, she alleged.

Mamunul developed sexual relationship with Jharna with a promise of marriage. He began to take Jharna along with him during his pleasure trips to hotels and resorts in 2018. He raped her at the resort in Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Apr 3, the woman alleged.

The Hifazat leader was caught at the resort with Jharna. He was arrested by the police on Apr 18 in a separate case that ties him to violence.