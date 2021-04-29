What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya

But, he admitted that he had spoken to 21-year-old Muniya, whose body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, is accused of instigating college student to take her own life.

Sayem, 42, had a “relationship” with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat, according to the details of a case filed by Muniya’s family.

He had promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, which prompted her to die by suicide, according to the case dossier.

Sharun said Muniya had informed him about the affair between his former wife Shafia and Sayem on Messenger last year.

Besides a phone conversation purportedly between Sayem and Muniya, the screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation “between Sharun and Muniya” spread on social media.

“The WhatsApp conversation is false. It will be clear in forensic tests,” Sharun said on Wednesday.

He said when the girl wanted to talk to him on the phone, he asked her to text him on Messenger.

When Muniya told him that Shafia was having an “extramarital affair” with Sayem, Sharun replied that he had known about it all along but there was not much he could do about it because he had already divorced Shafia in 2019, Sharun said.

“I divorced her for various reasons, including her travelling abroad with Anvir.”

Sharun, a director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alleged some media were out to disgrace him.

Recently, he was named by a family over the death by suicide of a banker, Abul Morshed Chowdhury.

Muniya’s family alleged that she had been threatened for “joining hands with an enemy of Sayem”.

The Bashundhara MD could not be reached for comment about the allegations.

Maksudur Rahman, an aide to Sayem, declined commenting on the matter.

Asked about the conversation between Sharun and Muniya, Sudeep Chakraarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were investigating everything pertinent to the case.

He denied having interrogated Sharun in relation to the investigation. He also said Muniya’s sister confirmed that the woman who could be heard in the audio leaked on the internet was Muniya.

Sharun said he talked to a blogger over the matter, but no one from the law-enforcing agencies has contacted him.