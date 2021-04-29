RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence

Harun was arrested on Thursday for his alleged links to violence in parts of the country during the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the nation’s independence on Mar 26, and the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lt Col Mashiur Rahman Jewel, chief of RAB-7, confirmed the arrest.

Harun was detained from Jamiatul Ulum Al Islamia Madrasa in Lalkhan Bazar, said his aide Mohammed Osman.

He is the assistant director of the madrasa, while his father Mufti Izhar Chowdhury is also a director there, Osman said. Harun’s father is also linked to Hifazat-e Islam.

RAB is investigating Harun’s possible links to any militant organisation.