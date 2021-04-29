Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the court has suspended all anticipatory bail hearings until further notice, it said in a notice on Thursday.

The panel of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman was expected to hear Sayem’s petition.

The body of 21-year-old Mosarat Jahan Muniya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.

The 42-year-old Sayem had been involved in a “romantic relationship” with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat, according to the case details.

Muniya was an HSC student at a Dhaka college. Her family lived in Cumilla and she lived alone in the flat believed to be rented by Sayem under false pretence.

Her sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Sayem, accusing him of “abetting the suicide”.

Nusrat alleged in the case that Sayem promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, instigating her to take her own life.