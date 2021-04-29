Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2021 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2021 12:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has offered to send emergency medicines and medical equipment to India as COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country crossed 18 million.
The support will include 10,000 anti-viral vials, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
“The government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the COVID pandemic,” it said.
“Bangladesh stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.”
Bangladesh will send further aid, if necessary, according to Bangladesh.
India reported a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the past 24 hours on Thursday, Reuters reports. It added 379,257 new cases for a total caseload of 18.38 million and 3,645 deaths for a total death toll of 204,832.
- What Sharun says about conversation with Muniya
- Italy bans travellers from Bangladesh
- Sayem Sobhan files for bail
- Daily tally: 77 virus deaths, 2,955 cases
- Muniya’s death: Offender must face justice, says home minister
- Govt extends lockdown to May 5
- Oxygen supply to industries halted
- Tk 60m transacted through Mamunul’s bank accounts: police
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan files for bail in case over death of woman
- Bangladesh reports 77 virus deaths, 2,955 cases in a day
- Muniya’s death: Offender must be brought to justice, says home minister
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to May 5
Most Read
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Muniya’s death: Offender must be brought to justice, says home minister
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan files for bail in case over death of woman
- What we know about China’s Sinopharm COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to May 5
- Bangladesh reports 77 virus deaths, 2,955 cases in a day
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes India's Assam, some buildings damaged
- Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh