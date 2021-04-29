Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus

The support will include 10,000 anti-viral vials, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

“The government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the COVID pandemic,” it said.

“Bangladesh stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.”

Bangladesh will send further aid, if necessary, according to Bangladesh.

India reported a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the past 24 hours on Thursday, Reuters reports. It added 379,257 new cases for a total caseload of 18.38 million and 3,645 deaths for a total death toll of 204,832.