Police find 313 Hifazat donors, Tk 60 million transactions through Mamunul’s accounts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2021 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 02:45 AM BdST
Police have found information on 313 donors of Hifazat-e Islam and Tk 60 million transactions made through the bank accounts of the radical group’s leader Mamunul Haque.
The Qawmi madrasa-based organisation chose 313 fixed donors because the institutions prefer odd numbers, said AKM Hafiz Akter, an additional commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.
“We are investigating why the financiers decided to fund Hifazat,” Hafiz said on Tuesday, as Mamunul was placed on remand in several cases over violence.
The DB had earlier said Hifazat’s recent mayhem during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit aimed at grabbing power. The organisation had also received funds from abroad.
Hafiz said Mamunul has around Tk 4.7 million in more than one bank accounts now.
Mamunul, joint secretary general of the radical group, is known for his hate speech and aggressive sermons in religious congregations and on social media, enjoying popularity among hardliners.
Earlier this month, the man gained an unsavoury reputation after he was caught at a resort in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon with a woman who he claimed was his second wife.
The authorities said they wed but did not register the marriage.
Asaduzzaman, a deputy commissioner of DB, said they “rescued” the woman, Zannat Ara Jharna, from a flat where she was staying with some other women in Basila.
Citing Jharna, Asaduzzaman said she has changed location four times after the incident.
The police will give her to her father’s custody after gleaning more information, he said.
The father, Olior Rahman, filed a general diary at Kalabagan Police Station on Monday seeking to rescue his daughter.
