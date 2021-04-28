Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan files for bail in case over death of woman

The panel of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman are expected to hear the petition on Thursday, according to the bench’s business agenda published on Wednesday.

Md Tahirul Islam, the deputy attorney general for the bench, said he saw the case on the cause list, but did not know the details.

The body of 21-year-old Mosarat Jahan Muniya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26.

Her sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Sayem, accusing him of “abetting the suicide”.

The 42-year-old Sayem had been involved in a “romantic relationship” with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat, according to the case details.

He remained silent on the allegations.

The police have secured a court order barring him from travelling abroad. However, some media outlets have cast doubt on his whereabouts.

Muniya was an HSC student at a Dhaka college. Her family live in Cumilla and she lived alone in the flat believed to be rented by Sayem under false pretence.

Nusrat said in the case that Sayem promised to marry Muniya, but later threatened her and asked her to go away, instigating her to take her own life.

The police collected mobile phones and six diaries from the flat and the building’s security camera footage as evidence.