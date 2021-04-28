Bangladesh reports 77 virus deaths, 2,955 cases in a day

The caseload surged to 754,614 after 2,955 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.

Another 5,392 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 672,319.

As many as 28,206 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.48 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.09 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.5 percent.

Globally, over 148.73 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.