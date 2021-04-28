Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to May 5
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 01:36 PM BdST
The government has extended the current lockdown by another week to May 5 in an effort to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across Bangladesh.
But stores and malls will be allowed to stay open from 10 am to 8 pm, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Wednesday.
It also announced a halt to people entering Bangladesh from India by land, air or sea, except with the express permission from the Bangladesh High Commission.
