Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to May 5

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 01:36 PM BdST

The government has extended the current lockdown by another week to May 5 in an effort to curb the second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across Bangladesh.

But stores and malls will be allowed to stay open from 10 am to 8 pm, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Wednesday.

It also announced a halt to people entering Bangladesh from India by land, air or sea, except with the express permission from the Bangladesh High Commission.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories