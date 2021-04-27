Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2021 09:06 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2021 09:06 AM BdST
Police have found a woman dead in a rented apartment in a Gulshan neighbourhood.
The body of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, a college student, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No. 120 of Gulshan 2 on Monday evening.
"The woman used to live alone in the apartment and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla,” said Nazmul Hasan Firoz, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
In a case filed with the police, Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan has accused the managing director of a leading company in Bangladesh of instigating her to commit suicide.
Muniya was believed to have a relationship with the businessman. “We discovered that the man used to visit her apartment,” the police officer said.
Police have confiscated CCTV footage from the scene and the digital devices used by Muniya. Her body has been kept in the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
