Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2021 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2021 09:24 PM BdST
Police have recovered six diaries from a flat where a college student died allegedly by suicide following instigation by Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group.
They were checking the content of the diaries as part of investigation into a case filed over the death of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, said Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The police have seized two mobile phones and CCTV footage of the building to determine who had visited the flat, Sudeep said on Tuesday.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday imposed an overseas travel ban on Sayem in response to a petition filed by the police for the investigation into the case.
Citing immigration authorities, Sudeep said they had no information about 42-year-old Sayem leaving the country, although several media reported he had fled.
He also said the police asked the immigration authorities to stop Sayem from slipping out of Bangladesh.
The DC said Muniya began living in the flat on Mar 1 and the owner had agreed to rent it out for Tk 111,000 a month as her sister Nusrat Jahan and Nusrat’s husband are bankers.
GulshanThana
The young woman used to live alone in the flat and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla.
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrives in Dhaka
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
Most Read
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- India is gasping for oxygen in second COVID wave. Should Bangladesh be worried?
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
- India nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, army pledges help
- Bangladesh logs 78 virus deaths, 3,031 cases in a day
- Sanvir, all others cleared of Sabbir murder