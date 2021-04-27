Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD

They were checking the content of the diaries as part of investigation into a case filed over the death of Mosarat Jahan Muniya, said Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The police have seized two mobile phones and CCTV footage of the building to determine who had visited the flat, Sudeep said on Tuesday.

The law enforcers were waiting for the post-mortem examination report to confirm whether 21-year-old Muniya’s death was a case of suicide, he added.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday imposed an overseas travel ban on Sayem in response to a petition filed by the police for the investigation into the case.

Citing immigration authorities, Sudeep said they had no information about 42-year-old Sayem leaving the country, although several media reported he had fled.

He also said the police asked the immigration authorities to stop Sayem from slipping out of Bangladesh.

The DC said Muniya began living in the flat on Mar 1 and the owner had agreed to rent it out for Tk 111,000 a month as her sister Nusrat Jahan and Nusrat’s husband are bankers.

Nusrat said in the case that Sayem had a relationship with Muniya and promised to marry her, but his family threatened her and he finally told her it was over, leading her to take her own life.

The young woman used to live alone in the flat and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla.